Senior Citizens Center meal delivery van vandalized in Pike County

The Elkhorn City Police Department is asking the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a meal delivery van at the Elkhorn City Senior Citizens Center.

The van was parked at the center when employees noticed its rear drivers' side window was shattered Sunday night.

According to employees, nothing was in the vehicle that would be of any use to a thief, and they do not understand why the van was targeted. They said the van is used to help deliver more than 140 meals to senior citizens who otherwise would not have access.

"And I'm gonna call them heinous acts. Because vandalising a SUV, or any kind of vehicle that's being used to help out during this pandemic, is just totally uncalled for," said police chief Bobby Sexton.

He said footage from a nearby business will be reviewed to help find the person responsible, but added that current COVID-19 restrictions would have made a crime like this more obvious due to the lack of people in traveling the roads.

Sexton said anyone with information should contact the police department at (606)754-4030.