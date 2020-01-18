'Sendoff' scheduled in Wise Co. for people attending Lobby Day for gun rights

One Southwest Virginia county is offering a send off for people making their way to Richmond to demonstrate for gun rights.

The Wise County Patriots Group and roughly 100 people from Wise County and the City of Norton are meeting at the Old Magic Mart Parking lot in Norton to board buses to Richmond this weekend.

A send off for people leaving is set for 11 p.m. on Sunday and is open to the public.

Speakers for the event include Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.