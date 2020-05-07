Senator Rand Paul helping Lexington prison after COVID-19 outbreak

An outbreak of COVID-19 is taking place inside a prison in Lexington, but the Lexington Health Department is unable to take action since it is a federal facility.

Our sister station WKYT says now Senator Rand Paul is saying he will take action.

In a Tweet sent out Wednesday night, Paul said that his office has been in touch with the prison and public health officials in Kentucky regarding the spread of COVID-19. He says his office is providing information and guidance to those officials.

Health officials say steps need to be taken quickly. There are 1,400 inmates inside the facility and the virus could quickly spread.

Fayette County health officials say they are worried about staff members contracting the disease inside and then spreading it to the community, saying more testing needs to happen.

"It'd be better if we could coordinate with the facility and get all of the employees tested. I mean those are our citizens. those are our people. many of them live in Fayette County some of them live in other areas. it'd be helpful if we got the type of cooperation so we don't impact those shifts so we can get everybody tested. but regardless if you are one of our Kentuckians we want to help you," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Officials say they want to get ahead of this outbreak so we do not see a repeat of what happened at the Green River Correctional Facility in Muhlenberg County where nearly 400 inmates and staff have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The health department recommends that anyone who has worked at the Federal Medical Center since April 20 to be tested for COVID-19.

