Senator Mitch McConnell speaks on COVIID-19 crisis

Wednesday WYMT had the opportunity to talk with Senator Mitch McConnell about concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Mitch McConnell, politician serving as Kentucky’s senior United States Senator and as Senate Majority Leader., Photo Date: June 6, 2018 / Source: Fox News / YouTube via MGN

Just moments after he talked to the Vice President about helping the state receive personal protective equipment and tests, the senator told WYMT this is one of the toughest times the country has faced.

"Much broader impact then after 9-11 and the other dilemma we have we do not yet have either the treatment or a vaccine to deal with this the next time it comes back so in many ways a bigger challenge. Requires everybody in the country to participate by staying at home during this period. We're all in this together in a much bigger way then we were after 9/11 or the financial meltdown one decade ago," said McConnell.

