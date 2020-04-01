Senator McConnell's website adds COVID-19 section to answer common concerns

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a new way for Kentuckians impacted by COVID-19 to learn about financial help.

“We’ll win this fight against the Coronavirus because Americans continue finding creative ways to stand united—even if we have to stand six feet apart,” read a statement on his website.

A new section of McConnell's website answers common questions about congress's recently passed Coronavirus relief package.

You can find that information as well as other common COVID-related questions and answers here.

