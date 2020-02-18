Senator McConnell announced that Kentucky will receive more than $1 million in funding to combat drug addiction

Tuesday Senator Mitch McConnell announced that Kentucky will receive more than $1.1 million to help provide housing for people in recovery.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in response to McConnell's CAREER Act.

The CAREER Act provides help to those recovering from substance abuse. Those involved get help with career services and stable housing conditions while they transition from treatment facilities to the workforce.

“As Senate Majority Leader, fighting the opioid and substance abuse epidemic and helping Kentuckians in recovery get back to work has been one of my top priorities,” said Senator McConnell. “Kentuckians who find themselves trapped in the cycle of addiction often need assistance to find stable living and employment, which are vital to their long-term recovery. This HUD funding will help Kentucky organizations support individuals transitioning from treatment back into the workforce until they can secure a permanent housing arrangement.”

Senator McConnell has been trying to draw attention to Kentucky's prevention and treatment efforts. Since 2015, Kentucky has received more than $240 million to combat opioids.

In 2018, President Donald Trump signed the Landmark Opioid and Substance Abuse Bill that McConnell had helped to enact. The legislation expanded funding for treatment, transitional housing, and job training for those in recovery.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 2018 saw a decline in drug overdose deaths. Statewide, overdose deaths dropped by 15 percent and nationally the rate dropped by 5 percent.

