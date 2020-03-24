Senator McConnell: Kentucky will receive $1.6 million to combat COVID-19

Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), for Community Health Centers (CHCs) to combat the coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

“In response to the coronavirus, I was proud to lead bipartisan efforts as Senate Majority Leader to deliver urgent funding for community health centers nationwide, including $1.6 million to Kentucky,” said Senator McConnell. “Community health centers are an essential resource for quality, primary care in many rural areas of Kentucky. Bolstered with additional federal support for telehealth, testing and protective equipment, these healthcare professionals will continue to serve Kentuckians in need as we respond to the national health crisis. I’ll continue working with President Trump and my colleagues to combat the health and economic effects of COVID-19 in Kentucky and around the country.”

The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (Phase I) that Congress passed earlier this month. These surge resources are in addition to the $7.4 million Senator McConnell helped secure for Kentucky in that legislation.

“We are extremely appreciative of Senator McConnell’s leadership in support of Federally Qualified Health Centers nationally and especially in Kentucky,” said David Bolt, CEO of the Kentucky Primary Care Association. “Community health centers are essential to the American safety net and by design, they are working tirelessly to serve patients in need.”

The HHS funding will be used by HRSA-funded CHCs in Kentucky for testing and to purchase additional medical supplies. It will also be used to help increase telehealth services across the Commonwealth.

