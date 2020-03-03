Senate candidate Charles Booker endorses Bernie Sanders for president

Kentucky Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president.

Booker's endorsement Monday creates a sharp contrast with a leading rival in the race for the Democratic nomination for the Senate.

Booker described Sanders, a Democratic socialist from Vermont, as the candidate with the best ideas and best chance of defeating Republican President Donald Trump.

Another Kentucky Democratic candidate, Amy McGrath, endorsed Joe Biden for president in January. McGrath is a retired Marine combat aviator.

McGrath and Booker are among several Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.