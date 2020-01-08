Senate Bill 2 would require photo IDs to vote in Kentucky

Senate Bill 2, one of the Kentucky Senate's top priorities for this legislative session, would require voters to show a photo ID.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said this is not because of any problems in Kentucky. During an announcement Wednesday, Adams said this is mainly due to problems of voter impersonation in other states from 2006 to 2014.

Republican Senator Robby Mills, who is sponsoring the bill, said people need a photo ID to do many things, so people should need one to vote as well.

"I believe the requirement of a photo ID increases public confidence. Senate Bill 2 allows for a standard no-fee personal identification card for individuals who are at least 18 years old, do not have a valid driver's license or CDL, and is eligible to vote," Senator Mills said.

The legislation also includes some provisions to help people with the cost of a $30 photo ID if they cannot afford one or have trouble getting one.

The bill has not been discussed yet in committee and the secretary of state said he does welcome public input on the matter.

American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky's legal director Corey Shapiro made a statement regarding the bill:

"Mandating photo identification will exacerbate the difficulties Kentuckians already face when voting, particularly the disabled, minorities, the elderly, and hourly workers. 11 percent of all U.S. citizens and 25 percent of African-Americans lack government-issued photo identification. While this law will allow people to get such identification without upfront charges, the state will use a significant amount of taxpayer dollars to create the IDs and educate the public about the need for photo IDs. There will also be hidden costs to those needing new identification, such as time and money spent to get the identification and the underlying documents needed to acquire an ID. Indiana spent more than $10 million to produce free ID cards between 2007 and 2010."