Sen. Rand Paul cosponsors resolution to allow Senate to dismiss articles of impeachment

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) cosponsored a resolution Tuesday that would update the U.S. Senate's rules on handling impeachment.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the resolution on Monday. It would regard articles of impeachment as "exhibited before the Senate" if the House failed to send the articles within 25 calendar days of adopting them.

This would also allow any senator to introduce a motion to dismiss the articles "with prejudice for failure by the House of Representatives to prosecute such articles."

“House Democrats desperately tried to convince the American people that President Trump had to be impeached, but they have demonstrated their lack of seriousness and respect for the constitutional process they claim to be guarding by withholding the articles from the Senate until they get the trial they want. It is time to put an end to a witch hunt that started based on a hoax. Passing this resolution would not only break the current deadlock, but it would help prevent such partisan games from being played again in future Congresses,” said Dr. Paul.

You can read the entire resolution below: