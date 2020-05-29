Sen. Mitch McConnell traveled across Kentucky to thank healthcare workers

U.S. Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was traveling across Kentucky Friday to thank healthcare workers.

In Fort Thomas, McConnell said first responders are the real heroes.

"I'm reminded of the first responders who ran into the building on 9/11. Remember, these folks are standing here, taking care of these patients. Back in February, we didn't know much about this disease but the first responders bravely went into the face of this pandemic, and at that particular stage, I don't think we knew how dangerous it was, which were the most vulnerable populations, in fact, it was largely the unknown back in February. So, these are the real heroes," McConnell said.

McConnell is taking credit for the passage of the Coronarvius Aid Relief and Economica Security Act also knows as the CARES Act.

It helped bring more than $1 billion to Kentucky healthcare providers.