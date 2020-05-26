Sen. Mitch McConnell discusses prospects for another round of relief

The Senate's top leader says Congress needs to tend to unemployment insurance funds supporting millions thrown out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there are limits to the scope of federal aid to help heal the damaged economy.

The Kentucky Republican spoke Tuesday during his first public appearances in his home state since March 13 due to the pandemic.

McConnell spoke at length about prospects for another round of coronavirus relief passing the Senate.

With so many losing their jobs, he says Congress needs to make sure unemployment insurance is properly funded

