Seeing flood warnings for Perry and Leslie Counties? Here's why

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Flood Warning for parts of Leslie and Perry Counties through Friday, February 28th.

The rain Eastern Kentucky is to get this week is not what is prompting the warning.

This is for the Confluence area of Leslie County.

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is still releasing water from Buckhorn Lake.

Forecasters say although flooding will continue in those low lying areas below the dam a slow improvement is expected by the end of the week.

