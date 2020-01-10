See who filed to run on the 2020 Kentucky ballot

The deadline for candidates to file to be on the 2020 Kentucky ballot passed Friday afternoon.

President Donald Trump is the only candidate on the Republican ballot for President. The 13 Democrats on the ticket are:

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Multiple people from both parties filed to challenge Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, who is seeking his seventh term in office.

Jimmy C. Ausbrooks (D)

Charles Booker (D)

Mike Broihier (D)

Maggie Jo Hilliard (D)

Andrew J. Maynard (D)

Amy McGrath (D)

Eric Rothmuller (D)

John R. Sharpensteen (D)

Bennis J. Smith (D)

Mary Ann Tobin (D)

Nicholas Alsager (R)

Wendell K. Crow (R)

Paul John Frangedakis (R)

Louis Grider (R)

Naren James (R)

Kenneth Lowndes (R)

C. Wesley Morgan (R)

Other races that will be on the ballot include U.S. representative, state senator, state representative, justice of the Supreme Court, judge of the Court of Appeals, circuit judge, district judge and circuit judge family court.

Click here to see who is running for the other races.