Secretary of State Michael Adams talks about upcoming election on Issues & Answers

The June 23rd primary election is around the corner.

The 2020 primary election was on the books for May 19th until the coronavirus resulted in a delay.

Michael Adams, Kentucky Secretary of State, says several races including U.S. Senate and Congressional races could be on the ballot.

“Everyone agreed that we simply cannot pull this off on May 19th. We couldn’t get the PPE that we needed for example," said Adams. “Other jurisdictions will just depend. Some jurisdictions will have local races for city council and mayor and so forth while some do not."

One change in this election is the reduction of precincts on Election Day.

“We’re not reducing locations because we want to. We are reducing locations because we don’t have the locations. These voting locations we normally use or just not acceptable or they’ve canceled on us."

Adams says there is a total of four ways to vote with the primary focus on absentee.

“We’ve had over 100,000 people already request an absentee ballot and we are of course tracking those to give us a sense of the turnout."

Also reassuring those who do vote absentee that it is secure.

"We’re matching signatures. By law, we’ve kept that in place every single absentee ballot by law before it’s counted the signature on that ballot on the envelope outside has to match the signature of the voter of record."

