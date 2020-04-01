Second coronavirus case confirmed in Perry County

A second COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Perry County.

The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pike County, Ky.

Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department tell us the patient is a 43-year-old woman.

We are told the patient is doing well and is isolated at home.

The announcement comes one day after the county's first case.

Health officials said there is no clear connection between this woman and that case.

Also confirmed today was Pike County's first case, a Pikeville Medical Center employee.

