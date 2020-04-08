Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Lexington Amazon warehouse

On Tuesday evening the employees of the LEX 2 Amazon facility received a message about a second confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Lexington warehouse.

That message read in part, "We have an additional confirmed case of COVID 19 at LEX 2. Due to privacy laws we cannot disclose the names of the individuals, but the last day on site was March 31."

It goes on to describe several measures being taken to ensure employee safety, including a thorough cleaning of the warehouse.

But employees who spoke to sister-station WKYT say that is not the case.

They say while the facility has started taking temperatures and handed out facemasks, that only recently started happening.

They say those things were only being implemented after the first case was confirmed and even then, managers and leaders are reportedly not enforcing the 6-foot rule.

Both Lex 1 and 2 are return buildings according to employees, and that the items they have received are opened, used, non-essential items.

Many employees say they are hoping for returns to be shut down for at least two weeks or until Amazon can find a safer working environment for them to work in.