Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Second Lady Karen Pence, joined by the Deputy Secretary of Interior, Katharine MacGregor, will visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park for the second phase of the park's safe reopening since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic in late March.

Pence is expected to arrive on Tuesday, May 19.

Pence and Deputy Secretary MacGregor will re-open the road that leads to Clingmans Dome; deliver remarks to community and business leaders; tour the Clingmans Dome Observation Tower; and visit with National Park employees at the Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Pavilion.

As part of the visit, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Pence will focus on the benefits of the outdoors for mental health and emotional well-being.