Officials searching for person swept away by water in Leslie County

An official from The Leslie County Sheriff's Office said crews are actively searching for someone who was swept away by a body of water near Lower McIntosh Road in the Hyden area.

Deputies said that around 4:30 a.m. Saturday a vehicle crashed into Cutshin Creek near where it flows into the Middle Fork of the Kentucky River.

Three people were in the car at the time. Two escaped while the third was swept away.

Of the two escapees, one is in jail according to deputies, while the other is still at the scene.

The Leslie County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by Kentucky State Police, Leslie County Emergency Management, Hyden Countywide Fire-Rescue, Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department, and Swiftwater Rescue.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more becomes available.

