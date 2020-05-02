Wayne County officials continue to search for car that went into creek

A search for a car that apparently went into Twelve Pole Creek along state Route 152 resumed on Saturday.

At least one person was said to be inside the car, according to dispatchers. The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Friday.

Wayne County 911 received a call from someone saying they were driving on Route 152, just south of Lavalette, when the car in front of them went off the road and into Twelve Pole Creek.

Rescue crews were still searching until dark for the vehicle on Friday, when conditions became too dangerous to continue.

