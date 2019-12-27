Search for Richmond mother continues 2 months later

More than two months after a Richmond mother disappeared, police are still searching for answers.

Ella Jackson was last seen on October 20 at her home, sister station WKYT reports.

Investigators said Jackson left behind her phone, dog, car and five-year-old son. She was wearing khaki-colored shorts, black and white shoes, a black Under Armour shirt and hoop earrings.

Police said family members are cooperating and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 859-624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.