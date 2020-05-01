Crews continue their search for fifth child swept away by waters in Bath County

The search for a child who went missing after a horse-drawn carriage overturned into a creek earlier this week continued into Friday.

Photo: WKYT

The accident happened Wednesday night near the Salt Lick Community in Bath County.

An Amish family comprising of one adult and five children was trying to ford a washed-out road when their horse lost its footing and slipped. The adult managed to make it out of the creek, but - so far - four of the children have been found dead.

Sister station WKYT reports that several different agencies, including a dive team, have been called in to assist.

The American Red Cross has been called in to feed search crews and provide assistance to the family.

Red Cross workers at the site say they are respecting the family's Amish beliefs.

“We help anybody and everybody,” says Deborah Ranier, with the American Red Cross. “It doesn’t matter what their beliefs are. None of that matters. We’re always just there to help.”

Father Jim Sichko, a priest with the diocese of Lexington, said he would foot the bill for any funeral expenses.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police said Friday's conditions are making things easier for search crews.

They plan to keep searching for the child through the weekend, if necessary.