Search continues for Hazard man pulled away by currents at Laurel Lake

Monday marks the second full day of searching for a man who went missing will swimming at Laurel Lake.

Saturday at about 4 p.m., Tyler Russell was pulled by currents in the lake caused by water being released at the spillway.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife along with several other organizations are currently searching for Tyler.

His family told WYMT that he is originally from Hazard. He was last seen wearing gray swim trunks. He has a tattoo of a cross on his back behind his shoulder and has the word "Russell" tattooed on his calf.

"So far we haven't had any luck," said Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses.

Moses along with multiple others have been searching for Tyler. He added that they have used sonar and even helicopter.

"Hopefully we can locate him," Moses added. "Like I said, we'll be bringing dogs in, it's gonna be a help."

They are actively searching for Tyler and will be continuing the search Tuesday.