Advertisement

‘Just imagine if it was your own’: family and officials continue search for man missing at Laurel Lake

By Connor James
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Update 6/9:

Tuesday the search continued for a missing Perry County man who was last seen on Laurel Lake after being swept away by currents caused by the opening of the spillway. 22-year-old Tyler Russell has been missing since Saturday at about 4 p.m.

“They were just swimming around and he swam back across to get his shoes and the water just swept him away,” said Travis Caldwell, Tyler’s older brother.

Travis talked with WYMT Tuesday about his hope for his brother’s safe return.

“Good-hearted out to help other people, loved to be out in the world, in the woods, being himself,” he added.

Russell was out with some friends and his wife when the current pulled him away.

“They said there were no sirens or anything that went off to let him know it was happening,” he said.

Along with Russell’s wife, he has a four-month-old son.

"Just imagine if it was your own. Your won kid, your own brother, your cousin, your best friend, you know?"

The family plans to be out on kayaks and boats Tuesday afternoon to help officials search for Russell.

Original Story 6/8:

Monday marks the second full day of searching for a man who went missing while swimming at Laurel Lake.

Saturday at about 4 p.m., Tyler Russell was pulled by currents in the lake caused by water being released at the spillway.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife along with several other organizations are currently searching for Tyler.

His family told WYMT that he is originally from Hazard. He was last seen wearing gray swim trunks. He has a tattoo of a cross on his back behind his shoulder and has the word "Russell" tattooed on his calf.

"So far we haven't had any luck," said Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses.

Moses along with multiple others have been searching for Tyler. He added that they have used sonar and even a helicopter.

"Hopefully we can locate him," Moses added. "Like I said, we'll be bringing dogs in, it's gonna be a help."

They are actively searching for Tyler and will be continuing the search Tuesday.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Cumberland Gap National Park rangers searching for vehicle break-in suspects

Updated: 27 minutes ago
As Cumberland Gap National Historic Park is reopening, park rangers are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in the park.

Eastern Kentucky News

Floyd County closing spring with community cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Floyd County Fiscal Court is asking for the community's help to clean up the community as spring comes to a close.

News

Cane Kitchen serves 100,000 meals to the youth

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Floyd County closing spring with community cleanup 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Floyd County Spring Clean-up continuse through Saturday.

News

CANE Kitchen hits 100,000 meals

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Sports

“Everything is different” Kentucky’s Josh Paschal talks about the teams return to workouts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The team returned to practiced facilities in a limit capacity on Monday following social distancing guidelines and other precautions

News

Pike Central new basketball coaches

Updated: 1 hours ago
They’re both looking forward to a fresh start, with a new group of kids and staff.

State

UK grad, now Louisville professor talks about racial issues & recent protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As protests continue, one University of Kentucky graduate and current University of Louisville professor is weighing in on the movement.

Regional

Cumberland Gap National Park opens visitor center

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are only 10 people allowed inside at a time currently.

Regional

Tennessee State Fair is off, some events still being planned

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee State Fair was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with officials citing concerns about meeting health care restrictions and recommendations as a major point of concern.

State

Governor Beshear announces 245 new cases, five new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Governor Beshear provided another COVID-19 update Tuesday, as well as address the deadly shooting of David McAtee.