‘Just imagine if it was your own’: family and officials continue search for man missing at Laurel Lake

Update 6/9:

Tuesday the search continued for a missing Perry County man who was last seen on Laurel Lake after being swept away by currents caused by the opening of the spillway. 22-year-old Tyler Russell has been missing since Saturday at about 4 p.m.

“They were just swimming around and he swam back across to get his shoes and the water just swept him away,” said Travis Caldwell, Tyler’s older brother.

Travis talked with WYMT Tuesday about his hope for his brother’s safe return.

“Good-hearted out to help other people, loved to be out in the world, in the woods, being himself,” he added.

Russell was out with some friends and his wife when the current pulled him away.

“They said there were no sirens or anything that went off to let him know it was happening,” he said.

Along with Russell’s wife, he has a four-month-old son.

"Just imagine if it was your own. Your won kid, your own brother, your cousin, your best friend, you know?"

The family plans to be out on kayaks and boats Tuesday afternoon to help officials search for Russell.

Original Story 6/8:

Monday marks the second full day of searching for a man who went missing while swimming at Laurel Lake.

Saturday at about 4 p.m., Tyler Russell was pulled by currents in the lake caused by water being released at the spillway.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife along with several other organizations are currently searching for Tyler.

His family told WYMT that he is originally from Hazard. He was last seen wearing gray swim trunks. He has a tattoo of a cross on his back behind his shoulder and has the word "Russell" tattooed on his calf.

"So far we haven't had any luck," said Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses.

Moses along with multiple others have been searching for Tyler. He added that they have used sonar and even a helicopter.

"Hopefully we can locate him," Moses added. "Like I said, we'll be bringing dogs in, it's gonna be a help."

They are actively searching for Tyler and will be continuing the search Tuesday.