Search continues for Knox County man possibly missing in floodwater

Ronnie Bryant went missing on Thursday.

His family and friends have been searching day and night for him.

"We've hit every mountain, side road, every road that you can look we've looked nonstop," said his granddaughter Ashey Petredis.

Emergency crews are unable to help search for him until floodwater recedes. Until then, the family has left search efforts up to themselves.

"We just want to know what is going on. The wondering and waiting is killing us," said Petredis.

Bryant's family is concerned because he is without his medication.

"If he went through the water and that's where he is at, he wouldn't have had time to get his medicine so every minute every hour is crucial," said Petredis.

They are asking for the public's help to provide any information on Bryant's last whereabouts.

"I can not imagine what someone goes through that has to wait years to find out where one of their loved ones is because the last four days has been the hardest things I've ever had to deal with in my life," explained Petredis.

As the family continues to hope for the best.