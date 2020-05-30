Search before you swim: Elkhorn business owner focused on river safety

Jerrica Taylor is a mother and business owner who is active in the whitewater scene.

"We got my son into it and actually yesterday was his four-year anniversary," Taylor said.

After a 17-year-old boy drowned in the Pool Point area of Elkhorn City last week, Taylor is placing her focus where all of her passions meet: the Russell Fork River.

"If you're not that great of a swimmer, or even if you're a great swimmer, a current is totally different than being in a swimming pool," Taylor said. "And it can take you under. I've seen it."

Though there have been several drownings and other incidents in the river, this one hit closer to home.

"I hate seeing stuff happen to young kids. Especially knowing I have a son that age," she said.

Using her RFG Society Facebook page , Taylor is posting daily updates to show the water conditions in the river.

"We need to come up with something to help people be more notable of the river and what level it is, so people will know when it's safe to swim," said Taylor.

She said the posts may be a small act, but if they can be used to inform people, she is doing her part. Now she encourages people to just search for the post, or check the information site before they swim.

"Especially younger kids and stuff. They're going to look at it and be like, 'Ahhh, I can still swim that,'" said Taylor. "But, you know, there's gonna be some that may have that little fear that's like, 'let's not do that today.'"

The river is a popular tourist attraction for families, kayakers, and tubers. She said she sees these people coming in as they pass her shop and she wants to make sure they make it back home.

"It could be the difference between looking for somebody that's drowned or going home to see your family that night," Taylor said.

She also said she hopes to come up with a way to help provide free-to-use floating devices for families who are visiting the water.