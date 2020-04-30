Schools in one county celebrating graduating seniors with a drive-in ceremony

With schools shut down for the rest of this school year, officials are looking at creative ways to still celebrate their graduating seniors.

Courtesy: WKYT

Pulaski County and Southwestern high schools are planning a drive-in service for theirs ... at an actual drive-in.

Our sister station WKYT reports the ceremonies will take place at the 27 Twin Drive-In off U.S. 27 in Somerset.

As part of the ceremony, students will report to their school at a designated time to pick up their caps and gowns and diploma covers. Then, they’ll meet their principal from a distance after he reads their name and accomplishments.

Superintendent Patrick Richardson says he hopes the class of 2020 is the first and last group that has to do this.

"I know an in-person graduation would’ve meant a whole lot to them and we’re still open to that, and I feel like if the restrictions are lifted and we have 1,000-1,500 people and we could do that, I would be open to that," said Pulaski County School Superintendent Patrick Richardson.

Southwestern High School will hold its graduation on May 29 and Pulaski County High School will celebrate the next day. There is one car allowed per student, but the ceremonies will be live-streamed.

