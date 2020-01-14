Schools in Eastern Kentucky ramp up on hygiene to combat flu and other illnesses

With the peak of flu season upon us, doctors want you to be aware of what is going on around you. Your illness can spread by simply coughing or sneezing.

Now schools across Eastern Kentucky are beginning to ramp up on hygiene. At Stinnett Elementary School, Principal Mark Collett started taking extra precautions during the break.

"When we came back from Christmas break this year, it's been terrible," said Billie Sizemore, a school nurse at Stinnett Elementry School.

Sizemore has worked in the medical field for more than ten years. "Lots of different sicknesses are going around. If they have a fever or something like that, they definitely need to stay home."

This procedure helps cut down on the spread of the flu, which is highly contagious. While some believe you are contagious only after getting symptoms, you are actually contagious 48 hours before those symptoms begin.

"If they come in here and they are tested, like with a nurse practitioner, and they have the flu, they stay in here until somebody comes and picks them up."

Since the peak in flu season, teachers take every opportunity to disinfect their classrooms, as well as the janitor, John Ramey.

"One of the most touched things in the building is your door handles and you got to keep them sanitized."

Ramey then proceeds to pull out an E-Spray Electrostatic Sprayer.

"It wraps around and goes around it like you're actually wiping the table down. Keeps us from having to use towels, sponges, any kind of rag that will hold germs that you have to continuously clean out."

While cleaning supplies do help, remember to wash your hands thoroughly and if you are sick to stay home.

