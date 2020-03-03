Staff hopes kids can come back and learn after school lets off for sickness

Administrators at Barbourville City School spent the day trying to get ahead of sicknesses that have affected many of their students, hoping to stop them from spreading to others.

Both the school and health department are getting continual strep, stomach virus and flu complaints.

"It is something that is very hard to deal with when you have a child that has all three of those things that could be possibly hitting them at the same time," said Tammy Owens, Public Health Nursing Administrator at the Knox County Health Department. "If they are sick with one then that's going to lower their immune system even more to catch the other."

The attendance went from the higher end of the 80s for attendance percentages on Friday, then dropped down to the low 80s on Monday. After seeing those numbers, superintendent Kay Dixon decided the best decision would be to give the students a break from each other for a few days.

While other surrounding schools missed for weather and sickness during other weeks, they are hoping by extending the number of days out this week, they can kill out any germs that students may pass to one another.

"This is only day three for us, as far as an NTI day goes. And we know that we have kids that are very sick," said Dixon. "So we kind of have the best of both worlds. We have the kids who are sick who are able to concentrate on resting and getting well. While the kids who are not can continue their instruction."

Custodians spent the day doing their typical cleaning but also took the chance to do a little more than usual. They used tools, like a mist machine, to sanitize each room from ceiling to floor.

"I believe with some hard work that next week, when we come back, our kids will be healthy. And our kids can come back and learn," said Messer.

Staff and students will be using NTI days until Monday.