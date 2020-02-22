Schools from across Kentucky travel to UPIKE for forensics tournament

Nearly ten schools from across Kentucky visited the University of Pikeville Friday and Saturday.

This is the first time UPIKE hosted the Kentucky Forensics Association state championship tournament.

When you think of forensics, you may think of something investigative.

"Everyone's like "oh cool, you play with blood," said Tess Welch.

However, that is not the case.

"I'm like, "no, I just publically speak for fun and then people grade on whether I did well or not," she continued.

Originally from Texas, Welch lives in Bowling Green.

"I think it's important for tournaments to not just be in one location," Welch pointed out.

"I'm scared of rolling down the mountains so when we were going through the mountains I was like "ahh" because Houston is flat and Bowling Green has a hill but it's nothing like this," Welch said with a laugh.

Organizers said having the tournament at different schools will give those foreign to these mountains a chance to experience something different.

"It's like experimental learning for them," said Alexandria Alexia.

As a member of UPIKE's team, Alexis did not need to travel far.

"It looks chaotic but I promise you, everything is going the way it is supposed to," Alexis said.

Students competed in a list of categories from radio broadcast to storytelling and poetry.

It is estimated that as much as 75% of the population struggles with a fear of public speaking to a certain degree.

"Public speaking is something that a lot of people fear the most but with speech and debate, we thrive off of it," explained Alexis.

While public speaking may not be your cup of tea, these students capitalize on it.

The tournament wrapped up Saturday night with an awards ceremony.

