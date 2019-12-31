School delivers free lunch to students on winter break

For the lunch staff and bus drivers with Magoffin County Schools, it is all about one thing: the children.

"We just all come together and do what's best for our children," said Michelle Hiner, who delivers food to students.

As school staff, they see firsthand that not all students get three meals a day when school is out.

"Some people just don't really realize the situation these children are in," said Assistant Director of Food Services Rhonda Gullett.

Several people that work in the cafeteria and drive buses come together to prepare and deliver meals for certain students on winter break.

"I just love it. I love this program and these children," said Hiner.

Hiner delivered more than 100 lunches on Tuesday.

"I averaged today about 120," she said.

They plan on providing free lunches during summer break as well.

