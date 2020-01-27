School choice supporters rally in Frankfort for scholarship tax credit

Updated 01/27 4:05 PM

Sister-station WKYT reports that among those attending the school choice rally in Frankfort were former teachers, some of whom say having the option of where students are able to learn could help those with issues such as disabilities, low income, or trouble in large groups.

Jodee Slone, a retired public school teacher who now works at a private school, says there are many differences in experience from school to school.

"I know at our school it's much smaller and so the small class size makes a difference in what I can do with students individually," she says. "And even as a group, I have 10 students instead of 30."

She says she has noticed a difference in behavior from her private school students.

Many lawmakers turned out as well, including Senator Ralph Alvarado. He spoke about what his immigrant parents did to try and give him a better opportunity despite not having the income to do so.

"My parents were not wealthy parents by any means," Alvarado said. "They struggled to basically make the payments to go to school. They basically bankrupt themselves to give me that opportunity."

In addition to the rally in Frankfort, more than 50,000 similar rallies are taking place across the country.

Original Story 01/27 2:04 PM

School choice advocates in Kentucky have renewed their push to create scholarship tax credits for private schools.

The proposal continues to run into strong resistance from public school supporters. Governor Andy Beshear also opposes the proposal.

The legislation would give tax credits to people or businesses donating to scholarship funds for special-needs children or those in low-income homes to attend private schools.

School choice supporters rallied at Kentucky's Capitol on Monday. Speaking in favor of the proposal were Sen. Ralph Alvarado and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Public school advocates say the tax credit would divert money from public schools.