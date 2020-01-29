Floyd County school bus fender-bender gives driver, student minor injuries

Prestonsburg Police were on the scene of a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers said the fender-bender happened at the intersection of KY 404 and KY 114.

About 30 students were on board. Emergency crews responded as a precaution, though the Floyd County superintendent tells WYMT that the driver and one student were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We do not know what caused the crash at this time. Police have not said if anyone will face any charges.