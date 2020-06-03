Scattered storms return tomorrow, hot and humid conditions continue

Scattered showers and storms return tomorrow. Some could be on the strong to severe side.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will start to increase a little bit later tonight as we prepare for scattered showers and storms to return to the mountains. We look to remain dry tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday we will see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-80s. Scattered thunderstorms will start to pop up in the heat of the day. Some of them could be on the strong to severe side, so keep the WYMT Weather App handy. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather tomorrow. A few storms will linger into the evening hours with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday. We are not in any type of severe risk as of now. We will see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The heat, humidity and scattered storms continue Saturday. We should only see a few storms as a cold front looks to move out of the mountains. Highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows cooling off into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. It should be pretty comfortable for your Sunday! The drier trend continues Monday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds and rain chances look to return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noel