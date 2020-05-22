Scattered storms possible this weekend, more sunshine on the way

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this evening. We should dry out, for the most part, tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend

Scattered showers and storms continue into the holiday weekend.

Highs will be in the lower 80s to start out the weekend. By Memorial Day on Monday, we could see highs closer to the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s all three days.

We should see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout all three days. Saturday could be a little soggy at times, but we should still be able to get out and enjoy most of the day. These showers and storms will pop up in the heat of the day Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Right now we are not in any risk for severe weather, but some of these storms could pack a punch. If you are planning to spend time outside, keep the WYMT Weather App with you in case there is a storm that is on the stronger side. Remember if you hear thunder roar go indoors. Also, don't forget the sunscreen this weekend!

Extended Forecast

The low to mid-80s continue into the new week. We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms continuing throughout the week.

By Wednesday and Thursday, I think we see those mostly sunny skies with just a few stray rain chances.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorlogist

Paige Noël