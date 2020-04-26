Scattered showers today, sunshine tomorrow

Showers continue today, but sunshine returns tomorrow!

Today and Tonight

Showers and gusty winds continue into your Sunday as that low pressure system continues to move out of the area. Sadly, it looks like the rain sticks around almost all day. I do not think we will see the sunshine at all. Highs will be in the low 50s early and then fall throughout the daytime hours.

Tonight we will start to see the wet weather slowly make its way out of here. Dry conditions return by the early morning hours on your Monday, and clouds start to leave, as well. Overnight lows get into the lower 40s to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine finally returns for the new week! We will see mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the low to mid-60s. A few clouds return Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our next system moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Soggy conditions return Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. We will cool off Thursday with highs in the 50s.

We look to dry out Thursday afternoon into Friday.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall