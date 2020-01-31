Scattered showers continue for one more day, sunshine returns quickly

We have one more gloomy and cold day before sunshine returns!

Tonight

We'll start to see those scattered rain chances increase a little bit as we head into the overnight hours.

It could be a little soggy at times, but most of us will just deal with that light rain. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

The Weekend

Those scattered rain chances continue into your Saturday morning. We'll start to see most of those rain chances get out by the later afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

Warmer temperatures and sunshine returns for Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday! We will see mostly sunny skies with highs soaring into the upper 50s. Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

We'll continue to see sunshine for most of the day on Monday with highs in the low to mid-60s. By Monday evening we will see clouds move back into the mountains with scattered rain chances very late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Our next big system moves in Tuesday and sticks around through Thursday. Highs look to be in the lower 60s as well. By Thursday we will see our high temperatures in the low to mid-50s early with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Right now, it looks like the soggiest day will be Wednesday. Models have been changing with this system over the past few days. We will continue to keep an eye on this over the next several days.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël