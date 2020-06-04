Scattered showers and storms continue, more sunshine for the weekend

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight and for your Friday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and into your Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds for your Friday with more showers and storms. We are not in any type of severe risk for Friday, but some of those storms could be a little bit on the stronger side. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy! Highs will get into the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

The Weekend

We'll start the weekend off on a hot note. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible, but most of us will stay on the dry side.

We will cool off for your Sunday. Highs will drop into the lower 80s. It'll be pretty comfortable out there. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

The heat and humidity returns quickly for the new work week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday and Tuesday. We look to be dry Monday with a few rain chances Tuesday.

Wednesday into Thursday more scattered showers and storms are possible with highs in the low to mid-80s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël