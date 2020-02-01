Scattered showers and slick conditions for your Saturday

We have one more gloomy and cold day before sunshine returns!

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up to some patchy fog and scattered rain chances. Overall, it is not a good morning to be on the roads. We will start to see most of those rain chances get out of here by the later afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the mid-40s.

Going into tonight, the rain chances lighten up. Some of us may even stay more on the dry side, but stray pop-ups are still a possibility. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s for overnight lows, so it is also possible some of us will have a slight wintry mix overnight.

Tomorrow

Warmer temperatures and sunshine returns for Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday! I cannot predict groundhogs as I can weather, but I will say it will definitely feel like spring on Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs soaring into the upper 50s. Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

We will continue to see sunshine for most of the day on Monday with highs in the low to mid-60s. By Monday evening we will see clouds move back into the mountains with scattered rain chances very late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Our next big system moves in Tuesday and sticks around through Thursday. Highs look to be in the lower 60s as well. By Thursday we will see our high temperatures in the low to mid-50s early with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Right now, it looks like the soggiest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Models have been changing with this system over the past few days. We will continue to keep an eye on this over the next several days.

