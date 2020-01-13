Scattered rain chances return, warmer temperatures continue

We're going on a weather roller coaster over the next few days, so buckle up!

Tonight and Tuesday

Tonight we will a system from the south will move into the mountains and bring scattered rain chances back into the area.

Fun fact, tonight we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s before midnight, but our morning low will actually be closer to 50. Temperatures will get warmer throughout the overnight hours. We have a few weird systems moving into the mountains over the next few days.

The bulk of the showers will be Tuesday morning, so take it easy on that morning commute. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. It looks like most of the rain will start to move out as well. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances and mostly cloudy skies are likely for your Wednesday as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s once again. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday afternoon, but no severe weather is expected. Overnight lows look to drop near 40.

Thursday looks cooler with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Warmer temperatures return once again Friday and Saturday with scattered rain chances both days. Highs will get back into the low to mid-50s both days.

By Sunday and Monday, we'll see drier and cooler conditions. It looks like winter makes a comeback! I told you it would be a little bit of a roller coaster.

