Scattered rain chances continue Friday, sunshine returns for the holiday weekend

The heavy rain has moved out of here, but I think we hang onto the dreary weather for one more day.

Tonight and Tomorrow

This evening we are going to continue to see those mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of sunshine. Tonight we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s. We'll hang onto a few stray rain chances as well.

This low pressure system is taking its sweet time getting out of the mountains. Sadly, scattered rain chances continue tomorrow and it might even be a little bit soggy at times. We could see some peeks of sunshine earlier in the day Friday, but rain chances return by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend

The holiday weekend has some good news and bad news. The good news is we will see temperatures get back into the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. We will be closer to the mid-80s by Memorial Day! The bad news is scattered showers and thunderstorms continue for all three days.

I do not think it'll be a total washout so if you have any outdoor plans just be mindful and keep an eye on the radar so you don't get caught in a shower or storm. We should see a mixture of sun and clouds for all three days as well.

Extended Forecast

Heading into the short week for some of us, highs will remain in the low to mid-80s.

Sun and clouds continue Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. By Wednesday and Thursday, I think we will see mostly sunny skies with just a few rain chances. It is starting to be that time of year where we could see a pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day. Next week is looking a lot better than this past week, so far. We will continue to keep you updated.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël