Sheriff warns of phone scam in Morgan County

Several people in Morgan County have received calls from someone claiming that they are from a sheriff's office or law enforcement agency.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the caller is telling people they have $2,500 in unpaid fines, and they need to send money for a bond. The number is showing up as 859-534-3974.

Other people have received calls saying they are from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on behalf of Blue Lives Matter. The sheriff's office is not participating in any type of solicitation. The number showing up for this is 606-777-0029.

The sheriff's office is asking if you receive a call like those, to please make the office aware.

Remember to never give out personal information over the phone.