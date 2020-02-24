Reward in 'pop can case' still offered in Breathitt County

Last Friday the Breathitt County Sheriffs Department sent a release out saying they were looking for information reguarding full cans of soda being thrown at semi trucks.

It happened in the early morning hours along Kentucky 15 near the Wolfe and Breathitt Counties line.

"In an incident like this they're throwing it towards the headlights, you know they're lofting it towards the trucks as they're passing," said Major Michael Wolfe with the Breathitt County Sheriffs Department. "Both trucks I believe.. the second truck in line in succession received the most damage, the full pop cans, they're throwing full pop cans hit dead center in the windshield."

Officials do not have a dollar amount of the damage the acts caused, but they say it has cut into the companies bottom line.

In the attack Friday the driver of one of the trucks was sent to the hospital after glass got in his eye. In a conversation with the owner of the trucking company, the driver is doing alright.

Officials believe that because of how early this is happening in the day this is being done by people heading to work out of Eastern Kentucky.

"The hours you know 5:30 to 6:30 that could put them as far as Georgetown, reaching Georgetown by 8:00 o'clock in the morning. So I am looking at possible factory workers anywhere from Winchester to Georgetown, Lexington Area," said Wolfe.

Wolfe says while this is dangerous to the truck drivers, it's also dangerous to people driving alongside the trucks and those who live in the area.

"Say it's a chemical truck, say they're carrying fluid that if it spills could ruin the earth if it spills into our ditch line it could contaminate our drinking water, say they hit a family of four just going to school," said Wolfe.

There is a $1,000 reward out for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved. They ask you to call the Breathitt County Sheriff's Department at (606) 666-3805 ext. 280