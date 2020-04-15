Save the Children provides essentials to thousands without power in Perry County

Wednesday at East Perry Elementary School, the Save the Children Kentucky Chapter handed out ice, water and other essentials to the thousands still without power in Eastern Kentucky.

The organization is one of many who are stepping in to provide help with power outages around the region. Save the Children aims to provide families with the essentials until their power comes back on.

“We found out yesterday that there was a need for water, ice, other essentials," Save the Children Kentucky Deputy Director Stephanie Lakes said. "So we’ve reached out to national donors, some other people, ice companies in Corbin who have given us discounted rates and loaned us their truck for the day to keep the ice cold so families can have that when they come through so that the food that they do have in store at home won’t go bad.”

Lakes also added that the organization is still taking precautions with COVID-19.

"We’re definitely making sure that we’re all wearing masks, gloves," Lakes continued. "Any of the gifts and kind we get from our national donors, once we get them in, we leave them sitting for at least 24 hours before we put hands-on or distribute those out to our children and families.”