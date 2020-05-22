Save a life this weekend: Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations

The Kentucky Blood Center is in need of blood donations to help keep hospitals stocked.

Healthcare facilities across the region are running low on blood as the number of donations has plummeted.

"People have been afraid to donate blood," said Pikeville Medical Center RN Breanna Parker.

Parker said that fear, caused by COVID-19, has left the hospital's blood bank in short supply. The hospital has had to rely on blood from out of state to keep its patients healthy.

"So our need for blood is great here. We are at a critical shortage at the organization. We use on average, 900 blood products a month," she said.

Now, as restrictions begin to lift across the commonwealth, medical professionals worry that the currently-dwindling blood supply will not be enough to take care of potential patients.

"We have opened up elective cases. With that, our volume has increased with the demand for blood," said Parker. "But trauma? You never know what's coming in."

Blood centers are still open and accepting donations with extended hours. The Pikeville location is offering free movie tickets and gift cards to donors. According to Anderson, those incentives are the center's way of boosting numbers. But, she added, the gift of saving a life is one that can not be understated.

"Donating blood is, honestly, it's just a selfless act," Anderson said.

Medical professionals said Memorial Day weekend is usually a hard-hitting day for blood banks, with traumas and other medical issues sending many people to the hospital.

"We are really asking people to come out and donate because this is a big weekend. People get out and travel," said Anderson.

One blood donation, which takes around 30 minutes, can be used to save up to three lives.

"It takes no time to come in, roll up your sleeve and donate," said Anderson. "Each unit that is donated will save a life."