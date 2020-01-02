Save a life: Bloodmobile will be parked outside WYMT Friday afternoon

You can kick off the new year by saving a life Friday.

The Kentucky Blood Center and WYMT are partnering to ensure there is an adequate blood supply for the new year.

The Bloodmobile will be parked outside the TV station from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Donors will receive a KBC hoodie.

To schedule a donation, click here. Walk-ins are also welcome. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements. 16-year-olds can donate if they have a signed parental permission slip from KBC's website.

KBC provides all the blood for patients treated at local hospitals and relies on more than 400 volunteer blood donors each day to serve more than 70 Kentucky hospitals.

"We are excited to partner with WYMT and start 2020 off right," said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for KBC. "We rely on the support of donors in this area to maintain an adequate blood supply at area hospitals. We'd love to see our loyal donors at this drive and encourage them to invite a friend along to donate who may be new to giving blood."