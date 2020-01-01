Savannah Spurlock tip boxes now used for 2015 missing man case

Tip boxes originally used to find Savannah Spurlock are helping another family in their hopes to find a missing loved one.

The mother of a missing Lincoln County man says Savannah Spurlock's family donated two tip boxes to the family. (WKYT)

Sister station WKYT reports Michael Gorley was last seen in May 2015 off Knob Lick Road in Junction City.

Gorley's mother refuses to let the case go cold. To her, a new year means newfound hope for answers.

"My son was murdered, I know he was murdered. I don't know how long they want to consider it a missing person," Sandra Hasty said.

Hasty is hanging up orange boxes in the area in the hopes that someone will have information about her son.

"The link brought over 2,000 tips for Savannah so we're praying that it'll do the same thing for us and the boxes," said Hastey.

Gorley's mother plans to check the boxes once a week, and may put up more boxes later.

"Write it down on a piece of paper, do it the old school way. Drop it in the box," said Jennifer Coffey, Gorley's sister.

The family does not want any names. They just want tips to help bring the truth of what really happened.

Two boxes are up currently. One is at the Junction City Hardee's off Highway 127. The other is off Old Hustonville Road.

Spurlock's family also donated a box to help search for Linda Price, who went missing from Boyle County in 2015.