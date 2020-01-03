Savannah Spurlock murder suspect's case is delayed

Saturday marks one year since a Richmond mother went missing, and Friday we learned the case against the man accused in connection to her death is delayed.

Savannah Spurlock went missing January 4th, 2019. Her remains were found in July.

David Sparks was charged in connection to her death.

Prosecutors told the court on Friday they needed more time to present evidence to Sparks' attorney.

His next court hearing is March 6th.

The past year has brought some answers in this case, but many other questions remain.

"I cannot explain the nightmare this is for us," said Lisa Thoma, Spurlock's aunt, in March 2019. "This whole time I have been trying to do my best, doing my best. No one tells you what to do."

Many did rise up to do whatever they could, though. Out of state crews came in and searched numerous areas, trying to find any trace of the young mother.

"We have searched railroad tunnels, rivers, creeks, streams, abandoned properties," said Toney Wade with Cajun Coast Search and Rescue in February 2019.

Anniversaries and birthdays passed without her.

"I was so wanting her to be home by her birthday, if not before, at least by her birthday," said Ellen Spurlock, Savannah's mother, in February 2019.

In July, Spurlock's body was found buried on property owned by Sparks' parents. Sparks was one of several men captured on surveillance video, seen leaving a Lexington bar with her. Sparks was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He pleaded not guilty but two court hearings since then have been delayed.

"We probably need 60 more days to get the remainder of the stuff sufficient time to go through it," a prosecutor said in court on January 3rd.

No new information about the case has been released since the indictment in August.