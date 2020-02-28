Sauna, weight room and more renovated at Hazard Pavillion

Friday the Hazard Pavillion held a reopening after a handful of renovations were done to the building.

Some of those renovations included the weight room, the sauna and the upstairs track.

They also have new outdoor workout equipment.

A lot of this was possible through the Perry Promise grant. The grant allowed for memberships for all students in Perry County.

"We have a couple days a week where any student that's in the Perry County or Hazard school can come here as a member on certain days of the week," said Michael Hughes, Project Director for Perry Promise Neighborhood.

With the extra funds, the gym was able to purchase new supplies and equipment.

"Since I've been mayor we've been just trying to find money to try and work on it a little bit at a time, and today we're really excited about the weight room because nothing's ever been done to it. It's got new floors new equipment, new paint and it's brand new," said Mayor Happy Mobelini.