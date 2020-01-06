'Sauced' restaurant opens in London

Sauced opened their doors at their grand opening in London on Monday after a couple of soft openings over the weekend.

The restaurant got a lot of excitement on social media ahead of its first day.

"So last night I put a post up that said, 'we're glad to meet you, we open up at 11 a.m.' We had it shared over three-hundred times and reached 50,000 people the last time I checked, this morning," said owner, Gina Wilson.

Several people said the same thing, they were all excited about having another sit-down restaurant.

"I think it's an awesome opportunity to have more food options, instead of seeing all drive-thrus," said Katelynn Johnson.

For the last several months, many restaurants and businesses have been drawn to Laurel County, for their flourishing atmosphere and potential. Naturally, other people mentioned they were most excited to see the expansion that Sauced plays in the downtown revitalization.

The employees at Sauced said they were thankful to be a part of the growth in London. They also said they could not be more happy for the owners, who have worked tirelessly to help bring new opportunities and jobs to two communities.

"Getting to be here for the second opening has been great. You couldn't ask for better people, honestly. They're amazing," said Manager, Ashley Nolan.

Sauced is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.